First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Up 6.7%

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.45. 1,835,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,259,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMBI. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

