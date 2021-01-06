TOP Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One TOP token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a market cap of $5.81 million and $196,409.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOP has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00112940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00489343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00243827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016211 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

