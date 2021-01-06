Digix Gold Token Price Hits $67.73 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $67.73 or 0.00184158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $52,183.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00112940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00489343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00243827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016211 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,563 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

