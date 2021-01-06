SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SINA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in SINA by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SINA by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SINA by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. 251,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. SINA has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

