Emercoin Market Cap Tops $4.98 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 158% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 212.5% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $65,070.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001054 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,775,769 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

