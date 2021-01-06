ZENZO Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,117.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $730,160.52 and approximately $1,117.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00112940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00489343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005694 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

