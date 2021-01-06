Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $2.60 on Major Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.49 million and $4.93 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00007073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00112940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00489343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00243827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016211 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,720,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

