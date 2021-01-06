Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Anthony Webster Sells 12,500 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Anthony Webster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46.
AQUA traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. 904,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,079. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.92.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.