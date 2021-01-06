Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Anthony Webster Sells 12,500 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46.

AQUA traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. 904,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,079. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after buying an additional 2,047,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 619,641 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 562,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 374,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

