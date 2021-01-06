Safe Haven (SHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00441969 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

