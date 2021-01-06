8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Cap Tops $2.06 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001369 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

