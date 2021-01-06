Neenah (NYSE:NP) Shares Up 7.4%

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.49 and last traded at $60.95. 169,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 117,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neenah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,981,000 after acquiring an additional 115,655 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Neenah by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 664,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neenah by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neenah by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,937 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neenah (NYSE:NP)
Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
