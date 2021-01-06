Neenah (NYSE:NP) Shares Up 7.4%

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.49 and last traded at $60.95. 169,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 117,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Get Neenah alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neenah, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neenah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,981,000 after acquiring an additional 115,655 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Neenah by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 664,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neenah by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neenah by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,937 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.