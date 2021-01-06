Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.07. 693,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 781,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.