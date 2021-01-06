SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Up 7.2%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $61.29. 1,233,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 768,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 in the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SEI Investments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.