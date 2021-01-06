Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Hold

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 6,235,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,333 shares of company stock worth $640,497 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dropbox by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dropbox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

