CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 1,862,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,317. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.47.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

