Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $191.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00112766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00491951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00240779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

