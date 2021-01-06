DMM: Governance Market Cap Tops $14.93 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00045410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00310305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.39 or 0.02917875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

