Stably USD (USDS) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $520,238.78 and approximately $27,143.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00045410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00310305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.39 or 0.02917875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

