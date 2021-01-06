Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Up 7.5%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.40. 176,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 187,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.45). Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $215.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO William P. Murnane purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $34,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,391.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $689,707.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 77,978 shares of company stock worth $1,092,433. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $2,149,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

