Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94.

AC traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,229. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.54.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

