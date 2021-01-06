WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.87 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and $1.87 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00309380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00031721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.39 or 0.02989336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

