Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Price Target at $116.44

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $113.50. 2,122,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

