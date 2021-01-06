Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 124.6% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after buying an additional 341,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,296,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after buying an additional 262,641 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 837.2% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after buying an additional 4,915,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 24.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after buying an additional 890,270 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 5,590,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

