Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Up 8.4%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $45.96. Approximately 975,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 591,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Several analysts recently commented on WBS shares. BidaskClub raised Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 76.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 131,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 56,778 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 159.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 84,258 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

