Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Trading Up 8.6%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.55. 595,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 473,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $982.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

