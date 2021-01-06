BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $16,888.31 and $13,870.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00028156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00213984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00492329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049732 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00240853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016084 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

