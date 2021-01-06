Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Up 8.2%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 4,012,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,632,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair lowered Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $5,447,023.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,098.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,101,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,995. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.