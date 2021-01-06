Qcash (QC) Market Capitalization Tops $72.41 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Qcash has a market cap of $72.41 million and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00113020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00215187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00491424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00242144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016190 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

