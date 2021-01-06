Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 745,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 519,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after acquiring an additional 489,804 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.