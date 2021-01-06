The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Shares Up 7.7%

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.05. 5,480,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 3,891,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

