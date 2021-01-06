Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Sells $228,594.24 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 974,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $112.53.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

