Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce sales of $143.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.17 million and the lowest is $142.98 million. Paylocity reported sales of $132.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $627.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $652.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $770.79 million, with estimates ranging from $741.86 million to $837.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $11.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.76, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

