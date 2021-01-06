Marcel A. Snyman Sells 72 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GHC stock traded up $9.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.09. 32,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,755. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $639.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter.

GHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 8,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 175,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

