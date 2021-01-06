Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Sells 2,281 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,275. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after buying an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after buying an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after buying an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

