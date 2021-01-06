Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells $76,793.84 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $76,793.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $67,703.95.

Morphic stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. 412,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,016. The company has a market cap of $926.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

