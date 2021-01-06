First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other First Foundation news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,528,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in First Foundation by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,594. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $931.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

