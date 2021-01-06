LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on LX. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 1,254,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

