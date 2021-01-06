Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Price Target at €45.28

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.28 ($53.27).

DPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €0.47 ($0.55) on Wednesday, reaching €40.22 ($47.32). 3,303,666 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of €40.05 and a 200-day moving average of €38.02.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

