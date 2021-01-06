Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $543.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.14 million and the highest is $568.20 million. Woodward posted sales of $720.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 576,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.