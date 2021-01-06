Scott Dietzen Sells 375,000 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66.

On Friday, December 4th, Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38.

On Monday, November 23rd, Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $5,656,843.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,387,722.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,331,850.00.

PSTG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,790,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after buying an additional 1,753,248 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

