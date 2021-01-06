Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Up 8.5%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.00. 3,261,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,279,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.