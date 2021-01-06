Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 2,527,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,129,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.