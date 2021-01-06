National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Trading 8.9% Higher

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)’s stock price traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $35.83. 301,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 179,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 63.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 322,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 171,967 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in National Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 57.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 153,547 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 340,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

