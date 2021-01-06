Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $6.89 million and $372,228.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00028156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00213984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00492329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049732 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00240853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,943,206 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

