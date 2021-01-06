QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $7.67 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $233,308.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

