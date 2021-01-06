Ultragate Market Cap Hits $61,692.50 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultragate has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $61,692.50 and approximately $52.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00283820 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00025645 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004966 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,246,050 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

