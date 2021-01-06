Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 642,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,339. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

