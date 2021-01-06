$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $17.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 3,972,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 948,502 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

