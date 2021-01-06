-$0.15 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). MEI Pharma also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEIP shares. BidaskClub raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock remained flat at $$2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. 720,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,875. The firm has a market cap of $307.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.