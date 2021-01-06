Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) Target Price at £111.53

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £111.53 ($145.71).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JET shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of LON:JET traded down GBX 154 ($2.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,580 ($112.10). The company had a trading volume of 331,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,991.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,463.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

